10 APPs selected for state prosecution dept

Mangalagiri: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has announced the selection of 10 candidates for the post of assistant public [rosecutor in the AP state prosecution department.

Police Recruitment Board chairman Rajeev Kumar Meena said in a statement here on Tuesday that the recruitment notification was issued on August 4 for filling 42 posts of assistant public prosecutors. Based on the marks obtained in the written examination, certificate verification and interviews conducted on December 19, 2025, 10 candidates have been provisionally selected.

The selection lists were prepared strictly in accordance with the rules of reservation, notified vacancies, academic qualifications, age relaxation norms and other eligible benefits claimed by the candidates. The post preferences submitted by the candidates were also taken into consideration while preparing the final selection list.

The list of selected candidates has been uploaded on the official website of the SLPRB, slprb.ap.gov.in, along with the cut-off marks for the benefit of applicants.

The selection list will be communicated to the Director of Prosecutions for further necessary action. The Director will initiate the process of character and antecedents verification, including verification of the genuineness of all certificates submitted by the candidates, as well as medical examination. Candidates seeking further clarification have been advised to send their queries to [email protected] on or before December 26, 2025.