10-day yoga training for police begins
A10-day yoga training programme for police personnel commenced at police parade ground here on Thursday.
Speaking after inaugurating the training programme being organised as part of the month-long Yogandhra programme, Additional SP (Armed Reserve) Srinivas Rao said daily practice of yoga will not only help physical fitness but also helps to overcome stress. Police personnel can improve their performance with regular yoga practice that helps them to focus on their duty, he added.
Indira Gandhi Rastriya Kalakendra Regional Director Raghavan and professors Jyothi and Lakshmi Narayana said physical fitness and stress-free lifestyle is a must for the police to perform their duties well and the 10-day training programme provide the police practice Yoga including Pranayamam.