100-day plan to change lives of fisherfolk: Pawan

Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan reviewed the progress of a 100-day action plan aimed at improving the livelihoods of fishermen in coastal villages, particularly along the Uppada coast. The review meeting was held at his camp office with senior officials from the panchayat raj, rural development and fisheries departments, along with scientists from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) of Visakhapatnam.

During the meeting at his camp office here on Friday, the Deputy Chief Minister held detailed discussions with CMFRI scientists, state officials, Kakinada district collector, and the superintendent of police on steps to enhance fishing efficiency and generate additional sources of income for fishermen.

He emphasised the need to identify opportunities to improve facilities and living standards in the Uppada coastal fishing villages. Stressing on capacity-building initiatives, he directed officials to focus on skill development, modern fishing practices, and provision of better infrastructure.

Dr Joy K Kizhakudan, principal scientist, CMFRI-Visakhapatnam, shared valuable insights on strategies to enhance marine resources and strengthen livelihood resilience. The Deputy Chief Minister instructed the Kakinada District Collector to examine the feasibility of implementing CMFRI’s recommendations at the local level.

The meeting also reviewed the actions taken so far and future steps under the 100-day plan, particularly addressing the issues raised by fishermen during the Deputy Chief Minister’s recent visit to Uppada.

Among those present were Mylavarapu Krishna Teja, Commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development; Rama Shankar Naik, Commissioner of Fisheries; S. Shanmohan Sagili, Kakinada Collector; B. Bindu Madhav, Superintendent of Police; and Chaitra Varshini, Project Director, PADA.