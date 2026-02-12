CNH India Leads the Mechanization Movement with World-Class Crop Solutions

The 280,000 square metre facility manufactures combine harvesters, sugarcane harvesters, small square balers, tractors, headers, cabs and implements. Equipped with advanced fabrication, automated paint systems, structured assembly lines and rigorous testing protocols, the plant supports mechanisation in multiple crops, across the country while also exporting part of its production overseas.

Narinder Mittal, President & Managing Director, CNH India region said, “The CNH Pune plant is a cornerstone of our manufacturing footprint in India and a symbol of our commitment to pioneering the mechanization movement in the country. As India moves further towards becoming a developed economy, agricultural mechanization will play a critical role in driving productivity, efficiency and sustainability across the farming ecosystem Our technology leadership in sugarcane harvesters, combine harvesters and balers is demonstrated through machines that are technologically advanced, fuel-efficient, reliable and engineered specifically for Indian soil and farming conditions and we are proud to design and produce these solutions for Indian farmers.”

In 2023, CNH introduced India’s first TREM-V emission stage compliant sugarcane harvester from this facility. CNH holds over 50% market share in both the sugarcane harvester and small square baler segments in India, and is the market leader in the cab combine harvester segment.

Beyond advanced machinery, the company focuses on building skills and capabilities on the ground, creating a holistic 360-degree approach to transforming Indian agriculture. Skill Development Training for young people, Agriculture Extension Education including Drone and Digital Technology usage, sustainable sugarcane cultivation and crop residue management programs are currently running in Maharashtra state. The Pune facility has also been recognized for its sustainability and safety practices. It is IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) certified, has received industrial safety awards for meritorious performance in 2022 and 2023, and follows energy and water conservation practices aligned to the Company’s 2030 sustainability roadmap. Community initiatives in nearby villages include school infrastructure support and mobile healthcare services.

With mechanisation levels still below 5% in sugarcane harvesting, under 30% in grain harvesting and merely 2% in crop residue management, the opportunity for growth in India remains significant. The Pune plant stands at the centre of this transformation, building machines that enable farmers, agri-entrepreneurs and biomass aggregators to improve productivity with efficiency.



