100 families join YSRCP in Atmakur in presence of Mekapati Vikram Reddy

Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy said that leaders, workers and fans from many parties are coming to join the YSRCP because of the welfare schemes implemented by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, this is a proof of the performance of the Jaganna government.

In a program held at Mandal center Sangam on Monday, Veerathogata Kshatriya families worshiped YSRCP in the presence of MLA Mekapati. He said that the people belonging to around 100 families have unilaterally decided to support the YSRCP and they are cordially invited to join the party.

Similarly, 60 minority youth from 17, 18 and 19 wards of the municipal area joined the party in the presence of MLA Mekapati at MLA Mekapati's camp office in Atmakuru. MLA Mekapata invited them into the party by covering them with party scarves. He was accompanied by party mandal leaders and public representatives.