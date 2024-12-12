Chaos in Parliament over Congress-George Soros link claims, BJP MP poses questions

New Delhi: Chaos prevailed in both houses of Parliament on Thursday as the BJP stepped up its attack at the Congress party, accusing it of having links with US billionaire George Soros. The treasury and opposition benches are already engaged in bitter face-off over moving the no-trust motion against House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raised the issue of alleged link between former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and US billionaire George Soros. He also hurled many questions at the Congress party and accused it of conniving with the anti-India forces.

“Soros came to India in 2004 and 2009. He took a 5% stake in BSE. He earned money from the Indian share market from 2010 to 2014. He met the Gandhi family. What is the relationship between Soros and the Gandhi family?" he asked.

Dubey, addressing the Lok Sabha, said that the Opposition disrupted house proceedings whenever he attempted to pose ten questions concerning the alleged ties between Gandhi family and Soros.

"For the last four days, Zero Hour has been wasted. Every time my name is mentioned, the Opposition creates a ruckus," Dubey said.

Raising his first question, Dubey asked, "What is the relationship between the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and FDL-AP, which recognises Kashmir as a separate state and is funded by George Soros? What is the connection between Sonia Gandhi and Soros?"

He accused Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, of Rs 150 crore scam, citing the Nambiar Committee report.

"Pitroda runs the Global Knowledge Initiative, funded by Soros and the USA. All the funds for Rahul Gandhi's US visits come from Pitroda. He meets Khalistanis and people advocating for a separate Kashmir. What is the connection among Sam Pitroda, Rahul Gandhi, Soros, and the Global Knowledge Initiative?" he questioned.

Dubey further alleged that Soros acquired a 5 per cent stake in the Bombay Stock Exchange between 2004 and 2009 and engaged in financial dealings from 2010 to 2014. "Soros met the Gandhi family. What is their relationship?" he said.

Citing funding patterns, Dubey claimed that Soros provided significant donations to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. He alleged that Soros, along with Manoj Bhargava's Hans Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, is "turning black money into white."

Dubey's fifth question centered on funds "created by Soros" to allegedly benefit Congress members.

"These funds are catering to 300 Congress party members. Who are these 300 people, and what is their connection with the Gandhi family?" he asked.

He also questioned the funding of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and asked, "how much money did the Congress spend, and how much did the Soros Foundation contribute?"

Earlier, the BJP MP had claimed, "The Opposition is afraid of me. Congress doesn't have the courage to listen to my voice. Let me raise my ten questions -- it's my right."