Live
- Stoinis vows to revive Melbourne Stars’ glory with fresh leadership
- DDA easing freehold conversion of shops: MoS Sahu
- CP Sudheer Babu Updates on Manchu Family Cases
- Keerthy Suresh Marries Long-time Friend Antony Thattil in Goa
- Siddaramaiah govt defends police action on Panchamasali Lingayat protesters
- India fined for slow over-rate in second WODI against Australia
- Former Bhimavaram MLA Grandhi Srinivas Resigns from YSRCP
- Nagaur MP raises questions on intelligence failure after Raj CM's convoy hit by car
- Bengal: Senior resident doctor accused of rape, attempt to murder absconding
- Prateeksha Srivastava says she seldom meets fellow music composers Rusha, Blizza, in person
Just In
Five-Year-Old Boy Dies After 55-Hour Rescue from Borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa
A five-year-old boy, Aryan, tragically passed away after being rescued from a 150-feet-deep borewell in Rajasthan’s Dausa. The 55-hour rescue operation faced multiple challenges, but despite efforts, the child was declared dead at the hospital.
A five-year-old boy, Aryan, tragically died after being rescued from a 150-feet-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa. He fell into the borewell while playing in Kalikhad village on Monday afternoon. A 55-hour rescue operation was launched to save him.
The rescue team faced many challenges, including a water level of about 160 feet and difficulty seeing the boy's movements due to underground steam.
They used drilling machines to dig a parallel pit and rescue the child, while oxygen was supplied to him through a pipe. The team also used a camera to monitor his condition.
On Tuesday, a piling rig machine was brought in to dig a tunnel near the borewell. Despite the difficult conditions, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief (SDRF) worked tirelessly to save Aryan, but he was found unconscious and declared dead at the hospital.
Earlier in September, a two-year-old girl was rescued from a 35-foot borewell in Dausa after 18 hours of operations.