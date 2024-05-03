100 TDP Leaders from Ward 27 Ambedkar Nagar Join YSRCP Party

Around 100 YSRCP leaders from Ward 27 Ambedkar Nagar, led by Guddampally Venu Reddy and former coordinator Kondur Venugopal Reddy, have officially joined the YSR Congress Party. The leaders were welcomed at the Hindupuram YSR Congress Party office.

During the event, Venu Reddy announced the nominations for the upcoming elections. Ms. T N Deepika has been nominated as the MLA candidate, while Ms. Boya Santhamma has been nominated as the MP candidate. Venu Reddy urged supporters to vote for Deepika's fan symbol on row no. 2 for MLA candidate and Shanthamma's fan symbol on row no. 3 for MP candidate to ensure victory with the highest majority.

The event was attended by State Assistant Secretary Kotipi Hanumantha Reddy, Leaders Kollakunta Anand Reddy, Councilors Siva, Mallikarjuna, and many others. This move is expected to strengthen the YSRCP's presence in the region and boost their campaign for the upcoming elections.