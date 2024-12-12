Keerthy Suresh Marries Long-time Friend Antony Thattil in Goa

Keerthy Suresh, the famous actress from Mahanati, got married to Antony Thattil. Their wedding was on Thursday, December 12, in Goa. It was a big celebration with family and movie stars.

Keerthy and Antony have been friends since school. Over time, their friendship turned into love. After 15 years together, they decided to get married.

Keerthy had kept her relationship private for many years. Now, everyone knows about Antony. Their wedding photos are going viral on social media.

Keerthy is also working on new movies. Her first Bollywood movie, Baby Jaan, will be released on December 25.

She is also acting in Tamil movies like Revolver Rita and Kanneweedi, and a web series called Akka.

Antony Thattil is from Kerala. He is a successful businessman. He owns many resorts. He studied engineering and worked abroad.

Antony returned to Kerala to start his own businesses. His net worth is about ₹300 crore.