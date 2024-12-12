DDA easing freehold conversion of shops: MoS Sahu

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the amalgamation of shops in DDA markets in Delhi, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said subdivision or amalgamation of units is allowed for freehold conversion, wherever the competent authority has approved such sub-division/amalgamation.

He said that for freehold conversion, the DDA has a specially dedicated portal 'Interactive Disposal of Land Information' (IDLI) for online submission and processing of applications.

Responding to a question from Praveen Khandelwal of the BJP, MoS Sahu said the Deed of Apartment policy has been implemented in the DDA, under which, applications for freehold conversion are being processed offline.

The Authority has also simplified documentation to streamline the process of freehold conversion of Space Units in Multi-Storeyed Buildings under the Delhi Apartment Ownership Act 1986.

In place of several separate documents (affidavit, indemnity bonds, undertakings), now the applicant needs to submit only one affidavit and one Indemnity bond as per the specimen prescribed, the MoS said.

Allotment letters, agreements, demand letters accompanied by proof of purchase with consideration and receipts of payments are now being accepted in lieu of Builder Buyer Agreement (BBA) as an alternative document, Sahu said.

Earlier in a related answer in the House on December 5, the MoS, while replying to a query on steps to address freehold conversion grievances of long-time leaseholders and property owners in DDA markets, said that regular monitoring of pendency of conversion cases was being done on monthly basis on IDLI system in online mode.

IDLI was launched in DDA for quick processing of conversion cases. The IDLI System facilitated ease of applying for conversion and fast processing of the cases. In the Housing Department, the same process is being followed on the Citizen Services Portal which is an end-to-end web-based online portal.



