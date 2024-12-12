Mamata doesn't want INDIA bloc to succeed, claims BJP's Rahul Sinha

Kolkata: BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Thursday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of not genuinely wanting the INDIA bloc to succeed, amid ongoing speculations about her leadership aspirations within the Opposition alliance.

Sinha's remarks came after Mamata Banerjee expressed her willingness to lead the INDIA bloc, receiving backing from some alliance leaders.

Following this, Mamata thanked her 'supporters', stating that she is "indebted" to their faith in her and wishes for the alliance's success.

Reacting to her statements, Sinha accused Mamata of harbouring personal ambitions.

"Mamata Banerjee has a recurring dream of becoming the Prime Minister, which resurfaces every election season. Even though elections are far away, her intentions are clear -- she does not want the INDIA bloc to truly succeed," he told IANS.

Further alleging that Mamata aims to dominate the alliance and the Congress, Sinha claimed, "She wants the INDIA bloc and Congress to function under her directives. This attitude will ultimately benefit the BJP. The sooner this 'khichdi gathbandhan' collapses, the better it will be for the nation, as it is causing significant harm."

Addressing allegations of a rift between West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu and Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, Sinha claimed that Basu was acting under Mamata's instructions.

"Whatever Bratya Basu is doing, he is following Mamata Banerjee's directions. Mamata has two faces -- she says different things depending on the situation. She changes colours faster than a chameleon. On one hand, she stages a drama of sitting and talking with the Governor, and on the other, she sends Basu to stir up trouble," he said.

Sinha dismissed the possibility of Basu acting independently, claiming, "Basu lacks the courage to create differences between Mamata and the Governor. Mamata knows she can only carry out her misdeeds if the Raj Bhavan is weakened. She is orchestrating this conflict to ensure her plans go unchecked, as only the Governor can stop her actions."

Sinha also took a dig at Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee for his controversial remarks against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Lok Sabha.

"Kalyan Banerjee should have himself examined. An MP who speaks without restraint or understanding, despite years of experience, clearly has something wrong. He should consult a doctor immediately," Sinha asserted.