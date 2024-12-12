JPC Chairman supports Assam govt's 'No NRC, No Aadhaar,' rule

New Delhi: As Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state will enforce a new rule regarding Aadhaar card applications, the decision was hailed by Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman, Jagdambika Pal, who expressed full support for the Assam government's move.

Under this new regulation, individuals who have not applied for inclusion in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will have their Aadhaar card applications rejected.

The decision, which was approved by the Assam Cabinet on Wednesday, aims to ensure that only those who are legally recognised as citizens of India are granted Aadhaar cards in the state.

CM Sarma said on Wednesday that the state Cabinet has approved the proposal to issue a standard operating protocol (SOP) for issuing Aadhaar cards in future and if there is no application for the NRC, then the Aadhaar request would be immediately rejected and a report submitted to the Centre.

Speaking to IANS, Pal said that it is within the state’s rights to make such decisions.

He stressed the importance of the NRC, stating, "Everyone should at least get their NRC done as the NRC is a list aimed at identifying Indian citizens in Assam, with the state government aiming to ensure that only legal residents are included in the process."

The move also comes amid growing political tension, particularly ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP of settling Rohingya refugees in Delhi, while simultaneously vilifying them.

Pal, responding to this saying, "These people are Rohingyas, Bangladeshis who are not even our citizens...I want to tell you that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will support them, the Congress will do the same. But in Delhi, why will we (BJP) want that someone come and take over our properties illegally?"

Pal also gave an insight into the latest developments concerning the JPC on the Waqf Amendment Bill and mentioned that the JPC had reviewed 44 amendments proposed by his team, with the government expressing differing views on some of them.

"When we have referred this Bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the suggestion of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, we take their opinion, and based on their views, we prepare our report," Pal stated.

He also referred to the involvement of significant institutions like the Darul Uloom Deoband, a renowned Islamic educational centre, in the ongoing discussions about the Bill.



