10,060 govt posts will be filled in 2026: Lokesh

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday released the ‘Yuvagalam Job Calendar-2026’, outlining the recruitment of 10,060 government posts through the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission during the current year.

The announcement, made on the occasion of Ugadi, lays out a clear schedule of notifications between May and October 2026 across multiple departments.

As per the calendar, a notification for 1,500 posts inthe higher education department will be issued on May 15. This will be followed by a major notification on August 15 to fill 3,797 vacancies, including 2,778 posts in the Home Department, 928 in other departments, and 91 Group-I posts.

Further, a September 15 notification will cover 1,759 posts, comprising 750 Group-II posts, 503 in the Engineering Department, and 506 in other departments. Another 3,004 posts in School and Intermediate Education Departments will be notified on October 15.

The Job Calendar fulfils a key electoral promise of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance to conduct annual large-scale recruitment, particularly through Mega DSC for teaching posts. “We are announcing a jobs festival for the youth of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Ugadi. We have released a job calendar for 10,060 jobs in various government departments, specifying the notification dates and the number of jobs," Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT & HRD, said in a post on 'X'. Lokesh assured that there will be employment announcements every Ugadi, conveying his (Telugu New Year) greetings.

He said that all examinations will be conducted within fixed timelines, with no delays in filling notified vacancies. He also said the syllabus will be released in advance to help candidates prepare effectively.

Lokesh added that job aspirants can register on the ‘Naipunyam’ portal to receive updates and alerts.