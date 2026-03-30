DeepSeek Faces Rare Seven-Hour Outage, Services Now Restored

DeepSeek, one of China’s most prominent artificial intelligence platforms, experienced a significant service disruption that lasted more than seven hours, marking its longest outage since launch. The issue, which began late Sunday evening in China, temporarily affected access to its widely used chatbot and raised concerns among users and industry observers alike.

Reports of service interruptions first surfaced on Sunday night, with users taking to monitoring platforms like Downdetector to flag problems. According to DeepSeek’s official status page, the company identified an initial issue at approximately 9:35 pm. While the incident was initially marked as resolved within two hours, further complications emerged soon after, indicating that the disruption was more complex than initially anticipated.

By Monday morning, DeepSeek acknowledged ongoing performance issues, which persisted until around 10:33 am before being fully resolved. During this period, the company worked to deploy multiple updates aimed at stabilizing its systems and restoring normal functionality. Despite these efforts, the exact cause of the outage has not yet been disclosed. DeepSeek also did not immediately respond to requests for comment, leaving room for speculation about what may have triggered the prolonged downtime.

Such an extended outage is uncommon for a platform of DeepSeek’s scale and reputation. Over the past year, the company has built a strong track record for reliability, maintaining close to a 99 percent uptime since introducing its R1 model in January 2025. This consistency has helped position DeepSeek as a leading force in China’s rapidly evolving AI landscape, often seen as a symbol of the country’s technological advancements in artificial intelligence.

The disruption comes at a time when anticipation is building around DeepSeek’s next major development. Industry speculation has been growing since early this year that the Hangzhou-based company is preparing to unveil a significant upgrade or new model. Its initial debut in January last year generated considerable excitement, prompting major Chinese tech firms to accelerate their own AI initiatives.

Competitors, including leading players in e-commerce, social media, and cloud computing, responded aggressively during the Lunar New Year period by releasing a wave of new AI tools and services. This intensified competition has only heightened expectations for DeepSeek’s next move, as the company remains notably quiet about its future plans.

Despite the temporary setback, user confidence in DeepSeek is unlikely to be significantly shaken, given its overall reliability and strong market presence. However, the incident underscores the challenges even the most advanced AI platforms face in maintaining uninterrupted service at scale.

As the AI race continues to heat up globally, all eyes remain on DeepSeek—not only for its technological innovations but also for how it navigates operational challenges like this one. For now, services have been fully restored, but questions about the root cause of the outage and the company’s upcoming developments remain unanswered.



