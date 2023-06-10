10.27 kg gold seized in Nellore and Hyderabad districts, one arrested

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRSI) officials have seized huge amounts of gold in Hyderabad and Nellore districts. A total of 10.27 kg of gold was seized in both districts. On the 7th of this month, the officials checked the vehicles at Venkatachalam toll plaza in Nellore district and seized 7.798 kg of foreign gold in the vehicle.



When the accused who was transporting the gold was detained and interrogated, it was learned that there is illegal gold elsewhere in Hyderabad.

The officials immediately reached the area and recovered 2.471 kg of gold. The cases were booked against the accused and remanded.