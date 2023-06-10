Live
- Picture of traffic signal melted in Vijayawada seems to be untrue
- Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts on June 10: Deals on iPhone 13, Poco X5 and more
- Shakambari Utsavalu will begin on July 1st at the Durga Temple
- Fire breaks out in Khammam Agricultural Market
- TS Haritotsava from June 19
- IN undertakes twin carrier CBG ops in Arabian Sea
- Amit Shah to Visit Tamil Nadu on Sunday
- Bonalu festival showcases Telangana's rich culture: Minister
- BJP state vice president appeals to authorities to put off school reopening date
- Telangana: Women beat up fake Swami in Thorrur
10.27 kg gold seized in Nellore and Hyderabad districts, one arrested
Highlights
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRSI) officials have seized huge amounts of gold in Hyderabad and Nellore districts. A total of 10.27 kg of gold was seized in both districts.
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRSI) officials have seized huge amounts of gold in Hyderabad and Nellore districts. A total of 10.27 kg of gold was seized in both districts. On the 7th of this month, the officials checked the vehicles at Venkatachalam toll plaza in Nellore district and seized 7.798 kg of foreign gold in the vehicle.
When the accused who was transporting the gold was detained and interrogated, it was learned that there is illegal gold elsewhere in Hyderabad.
The officials immediately reached the area and recovered 2.471 kg of gold. The cases were booked against the accused and remanded.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS