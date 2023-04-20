10,839 houses completed in NTR dist: Collector Dilli Rao

Vijayawada(NTR district): NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao informed that as many as 10,839 houses have been constructed against the target of 10,904 houses under the Jagananna Colonies.

He held a video conference from the Collectorate here on Wednesday to discuss progress of the government schemes such as housing, Nadu-Nedu and Spandana petitions with all the officials concerned.

Addressing the officials, the Collector said that 7,837 houses were facilitated with drinking water and 7,838 with electricity connections as against all the completed houses. He ordered them to complete construction of the remaining houses within stipulated time.

Referring to the Nadu-Nedu works, the Collector directed to complete additional classrooms construction, compound walls and other works.

Joint Collector P Sampath Kumar, DRO K Mohan Kumar, DRDA PD K Srinivasa Rao, Tiruvuru RDO YV Prasanna Lakshmi, Housing PD Rajani Kumari, RWS SE D Venkata Raman, Housing DEE Ravikanth, SSA coordinator G Maheswara Rao and others attended.