Just In
11 sustain minor injuries as fire breaks out at cold storage unit
Highlights
Guntur: Eleven persons sustained minor injuries as fire broke out at a cold storage unit at Duggirala in Guntur district on Friday night. The incident came to light on Saturday. As soon as flames were noticed at the unit, the staff members informed the fire services department. The officials pressed five fire engines into service and brought the fire under control. The
injured were provided treatment at a local hospital.
