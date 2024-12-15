The first day of Group-2 Paper 1, 2 exams in Wanaparthy district ended peacefully, said Additional Collector Revenue G. Venkateswarlu

Wanaparthy District: The first day of the Group 2 exams conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission, Paper 1 in the morning and Paper 2 in the afternoon, was held on Sunday and the exams ended peacefully.

The Additional Collector made a surprise inspection of the examination center being held at Anoos Academy School in Wanaparthy town in the morning. Later, he monitored the exams from the Collectorate Control Room.

He said that a total of 8569 candidates were supposed to appear for the exams in 31 examination centers in the district, and 4408 appeared for Paper 1 in the morning. He said that 4161 candidates were absent from the exam, recording an attendance rate of 51.4 percent.

He said that 4381 candidates appeared for the second paper held in the afternoon, while 4188 candidates were absent. Overall, the first day of exams was reported to have passed peacefully without any untoward incidents in the district.