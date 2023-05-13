Live
1,110 devotees take part in mass Kumkumarchana at Srisailam
The temple organised the mass Kumkumarchana at Akka Maha Devi Alankaram mandapam to the devotees free of cost to mark the Shravana Nakshatra and as part of Hindu Dharma propagation
Srisailam (Nandyal) : As part of Hindu Dharma Pracharam and on the occasion of Shravana Nakshatra, the authorities of Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam have organised mass Kumkumarchana to the devotees free of cost on Friday.
In a press release, the authorities stated that the temple has introduced free mass services and as part of it, Kumkumarchana has been organised at Akka Maha Devi Alankaram mandapam.
Around 1,110 devotees have participated in the mass Kumkumarchana. In fact, the free mass service has been facilitated to the devotees, who were already registered through online. Prior to the mass Kumkumarchana, Gotranama sankalpam of the devotees has been performed. Maha Ganapathi puja was performed for the uninterrupted continuation of the programme following performing of mass Kumkumarchana by the devotees.
The authorities stated that the devotees who were participated in the mass Kumkumarchana have been facilitated to have the darshan of the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi. Later the devotees were presented with 2 laddu prasadam and kailasa kankanam. The devotees were also served food at the temple Annapurna Bhavan. The devotees from Hyderabad, Nagarkurnool, Guntur, Markapuram, Dornala and other places apart from the local area have participated in the mass Kumkumarchana programme, stated the authorities.
Assistant commissioner HG Venkatesh, public relations officer T Srinivasa Rao, observer Sai Kumari, archaka swamis and others participated in the mass Kumkumarchana.