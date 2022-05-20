1.14 lakh claims settled in 3 days, says EPFO Regional Commissioner

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Regional Commissioner-1 Manoj Kumar said that EPFO has brought several reforms through E-governance approach to serve clients better. He spoke to the media at his office here on Thursday and explained some major reforms.

'Through Unified Portal, we have provided better services to the clients,' Manoj Kumar said. EPFO introduced an auto settlement system for resolving various applications and settled claims through computer programs without human intervention.

Manoj Kumar said that out of 1,35,000 claims, over 1,14,000 claims were settled in three days. A multi-level claim system has been set up for the speedy settlement of claims. E-KYC, correction of errors in date of birth, and additions related to Aadhaar data have been put under the latest reforms, he said. During Covid season, Rajahmundry Regional office received about 6000 claims per month on average, he said.

EPFO has launched an electronic facility for principal employers, which makes it easier to view the EPF compliances of their contractors. He said steps have been taken to grant the pension on the same day the employee retires through the PRAYAS scheme. A virtual hearing facility has also been set up for partial judicial inquiry.

