`11,860 cr spent on Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme: Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy informed that the government has spent Rs 11,860 crore on Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme till date against the Rs 5,171 crore that were spent by the previous TDP government during its five years tenure.

He distributed new Aarogyasri smart cards to the beneficiaries here on Monday, after the distribution programme was formally launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Describing new Aarogyasri concept as a boon to the poor, the Minister said that the beneficiaries can avail medical services related to 3,257 diseases at a cost from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. It was proposed to issue new Aarogyasri smart cards to 7,57,754 people in the district, he said, adding that distribution of new cards under the purview of 769 village secretariats in the district will commence from Tuesday.

Minister Kakani said as part of the initiative of promoting more quality medical services to the poor, the government has increased the number of network hospitals from 748 to 2,309 in the entire State. District Collector M Harinarayanan detailed the Chief Minister during a video conference that it was proposed to distribute new Aarogyasri smart cards in 40 places in eight constituencies from Wednesday. He said in order to create awareness among the public over downloading the smart cards, the administration has already completed training for doctors and medical staff working in Community Health Centres, Asha workers, ANMs in the district.