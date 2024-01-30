12 stolen bikes recovered, three arrested

Vizianagaram: Vizianagaram police recovered 12 motorcycles which were stolen under various police stations in this district. SDPO R Govinda Rao said that D Durga Prasad of Srikakulam district along with two juveniles had been into motorcycle lifting for the past few months. The police caught the gang and came to know that they were addicted for bad habits and turned to bike lifting as a source of income. The gang has been selling the bikes at cheaper price and spent the money for to feed their vices. Finally, the gang was busted and the bikes were recovered.

The gang stole the bikes under Bhogapuram, Pusapatirega, Ranasthalam and Bheemili. CI B Venkateswara Rao, SI Tarakeswara Rao and his team were able crack the racket and arrest the gang.