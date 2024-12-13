Kinetic Green paves the way for Women’s Empowerment through innovative program and initiatives

Kinetic Green, a leader in the electric vehicle industry, is proud to announce its unwavering commitment to advancing women in the workplace, particularly in leadership roles and across its manufacturing operations. Guided by the vision of Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Kinetic Green is dedicated to fostering an inclusive, diverse environment where women can thrive, break barriers, and make meaningful contributions to the future of green mobility.

Kinetic Green recently concluded its ‘World in A Room’ initiative at its Supa plant in Pune, Maharashtra showcasing its commitment to diversity through community engagement, plant-level initiatives, and leadership development. The event highlighted programs like SheRise and SkillHer, empowering women with internships and specialised training, and announced the launch of Jayashree Firodia Innovation Award to recognise women driving technological advancements. Further, the presence of talented engineering students from Pune infused the event with youthful energy and optimism, symbolising a brighter and more inclusive future for the mobility industry. Distinguished speakers, including . Pratiksha Tondwalkar (SBI) and Ms. Anjali Gulati (People Konnect), inspired attendees with their insights on perseverance and diversity in talent strategies. Senior leaders including Ranjit Kondeshan (CHRO), Dhirendra Singh (Director, R&D), Sundareswaran S (Director, Manufacturing & Operations), and Pankaj Sharma (President, 2-Wheeler Business), reaffirmed that diversity is integral to Kinetic Green’s ethos, driving innovation, sustainable growth, and a brighter future.

Kinetic Green is dedicated to gender equality, with a goal of achieving 40% female representation in mid and senior management roles and ensures equal opportunities by filling positions held by women with other women. Under Ms. Sulajja Firodia Motwani’s leadership, Kinetic Green has not only achieved significant progress in advancing women’s roles within the company but has also created a 100% women-led assembly line for E-Luna that exemplifies the company’s commitment to gender equality and innovation in manufacturing. Kinetic Green’s vision for empowering women extends beyond the company’s internal operations. The company aims to attain 50% female participation on the 2 & 3-wheeler and golf cart assembly lines at its plant, demonstrating its dedication to providing opportunities for women in technical and manufacturing roles.

Further, the company empowers female talent with leadership access and opportunities to connect with founders and senior leaders. Alternative career paths and transparent mid-year evaluations are provided to support and recognise deserving female leaders. It promotes work-life balance through flexible work options and an inclusive culture that values diversity and merit. The company also prioritises health and well-being with comprehensive programs to support women both personally and professionally.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Co-Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green, stated, “The emergence of electric vehicles is a game-changer, not just for sustainability but for inclusivity in the workforce. The EV revolution inherently demands new skills and innovative thinking, creating unprecedented opportunities for women in the automotive and manufacturing sectors. At Kinetic Green, we are proud to lead this transformation with initiatives like a 100% women-led assembly line for E-Luna, and SkillHer, which empowers women in the SUPA region with employability-focused training. Additionally, in collaboration with our partners, Kinetic Communications Limited and Kinetic Electric Motors Limited we are crafting an empowering ecosystem that nurtures female talent at every stage, from internships to leadership roles. As EVs redefine mobility, they also redefine who drives the industry forward and I firmly believe women will be at the forefront of this revolution.”

Ranjit Kondeshan CHRO, Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Limited, said, “At Kinetic Green, we are steadfast in shaping a bold and diverse future. Guided by our unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusivity, we strive to drive meaningful change and inspire the next generation of leaders. Our initiatives are designed to create equal opportunities for all, harnessing limitless potential to accelerate progress toward a sustainable future in the mobility sector. With a clear focus on A Vision for Change, we remain dedicated to redefining possibilities and building a better tomorrow.”

Kinetic Green’s unwavering commitment to grassroots empowerment, skill-building, and leadership representation is transforming its organisational culture to reflect these values. By championing diversity, Kinetic Green is not only reshaping its internal culture but also paving the way for a bold, inclusive future. The company is driven by a Vision for Change, recognising diversity as the catalyst for innovation and progress.