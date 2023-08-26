12-year-old boy attacked for not fetching cigarettes in East Godavari

A twelve-year-old boy was injured in an alleged attack by a man who is learne in Korukonda mandal of East Godavari district.

According to the family members, the accused Kalyanam Satish (23) on August 11 came across Shashidhar 12-year-old boy and asked him to bring cigarettes. However, Shasidhar ignored Satish's request and left. Satish held a grudge against him for this.

Later that night, during a disturbance in the town, Satish encountered Shasidhar and another student. Satish lured them by offering a joyride on his two-wheeler. He took them to a sawmill in the village, where they all went to the terrace. The terrace was already equipped with cigarettes and liquor bottles. Satish then attacked Shasidhar, boasting about his authority and demanding to know why he didn't bring cigarettes.

Another boy present pleaded with Satish not to harm him, but Satish assaulted both of them. While trying to escape, Shasidhar was forcefully kicked from behind by Satish, causing him to lose balance and fall from the terrace onto the road.

Satish threatened both boys, warning them not to disclose what had happened. He then dropped them near their house on his two-wheeler. Shasidhar's parents initially believed his claim that he had slipped while climbing the stairs, and he was admitted to a hospital in Rajamahendravaram due to the severity of his injuries. However, as the wounds did not heal properly, he was taken to another hospital where he underwent an operation.

Eventually, Shasidhar disclosed to his parents that Satish had pushed him from the terrace. His mother, Lakshmi, went to the police station on Thursday night and filed a complaint, seeking justice for her son. She expressed her anguish over Shasidhar's serious injuries to both legs and his right hand, which required surgery.