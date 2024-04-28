Live
Just In
Nagarkurnool: Burglary in a locked house
Highlights
The theft took place in a locked house in Uyyalawada under Nagar Kurnool Municipality. The incident of theft of 10 Grams of gold and 15 talas of silver came to light on Sunday morning.
A woman named Nagamma was sleeping in front of her house when unknown assailants burglarized her locked house. When the woman woke up early in the morning, she found that the house had been stolen and burst into tears.
Based on the information of the locals there, the police reached there and registered a case and are investigating.
