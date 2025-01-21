120 receive appointment letters at mega job fair

Eluru: State Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy inaugurated a mega job fair organised at Gopalapuram NRI College near Agiripalli on Monday to provide job opportunities to the youth of Nuzvid constituency in Amara Raja Company.

As many as 300 candidates who studied 10th class, intermediate and ITI participated in the job fair. Representatives of Amara Raja Company conducted interviews for them and handed over job appointment documents to about 120 of them along with Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy.

Speaking on the occasion, minister said that his government’s goal is to provide 20 lakh jobs to the youth in the state in the next five years.

He said that after the coalition government came to power in the state, the government under the leadership of Naidu has been providing job opportunities to many people in the government and private sectors.

He also said that a special industrial policy is being formulated to create an entrepreneur from every household. A ‘skill census’ is being conducted like a population census and a census is being taken to find out what skills the youth have in each household.

He also said that world-class companies are taking steps to establish industries in the state, and steps are being taken to provide skill development training to youth in the field they need and provide job opportunities in those industries.

The minister said that priority has been given to skill development and job creation for the youth in the 2047 Swarna Andhra Action Plan. He said that NTPC will establish a non-conventional energy resources development unit with a cost of Rs 1.87 lakh crore, through which 1.06 lakh youth will get job opportunities.

