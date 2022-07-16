1,200 civic contract workers join duties in pilgrim city

Tirupati: With the government's constituted high-power committee giving its nod to increase salaries, over 1,200 municipal contract workers, who were on strike for the last four days, attended their duties in the pilgrim city from early hours of Friday.

People of the temple city heaved a sigh of relief with the sanitary workers attending duties as garbage piled up at almost every nook and corner of streets.

The sanitary workers meant for cleaning UDS plunged into action after the union called off strike. It may be noted here that the government on Thursday evening gave its nod for fulfilling the demands of municipal contract workers, who were on strike under the banner of Municipal Contract Workers Union affiliated to AITUC of CPI.

Speaking to The Hans India, Onteli Prabhakar, a resident of Bairagipatteda, said it is really a great relief for us in the street because the two dust bins overflowed and some garbage dumped at corner of house became a dwelling place for flies and other insects causing health hazards.

Not contending with the government approval, Municipal Contract Workers Union state vice president Ramachandraiah said government has not agreed for new salary but revived old salary of Rs 21,000.

From last January, he said the government stopped giving health allowance of Rs 6,000 and the workers were getting only Rs 15,000. With the intense fight, the government just revived the old salary, he said and welcomed the decision of the government.