13% population in AP getting pensions: CM

Malakapalli (E Godavari dist): Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday maintained that 13 per cent of the people in the state were receiving social security pensions under NTR Bharosa, the highest in the country.

Addressing a public meeting after taking part in the distribution of welfare pensions under NTR Bharosa at Malakapalli in East Godavari district, Naidu claimed that even larger and richer states were not offering these pensions on such a large scale.

"Pensions are being given to 13 out of every 100 persons, which is unheard of in Indian history. We are spending Rs 2,750 crore every month and close to Rs 33,000 crore annually on these pensions,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

Telangana, which is a richer state, is spending just Rs 8,000 crore on pensions, while it is only Rs 7,200 crore in Kerala, he added. Naidu sharply criticised the previous YSR Congress government, labelling its five-year rule as the ‘biggest disaster’ he has ever witnessed. He asserted that the damage inflicted on the state was “unimaginable and far worse than any natural calamity”.

"I have seen many disasters in my lifetime, but nothing compares to the destruction YSRCP has done to AP. It was a man-made disaster that affected every section of society," the Chief Minister remarked.

Naidu, as part of the ongoing 'Pedala Sevalo' initiative, personally handed over pensions to beneficiaries at their doorsteps. In a particularly touching moment, he visited the home of Sanamandra Posibabu, a leather worker, to deliver his pension, engaging warmly with the family. Prior to this, he interacted with Konda Venkateswara Rao, owner of a local general store, and his family.

He urged officials to distribute pensions with compassion, warning that any disrespect towards the poor would not be tolerated. The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to welfare and development. He announced that effective August 15, women across the state would enjoy free travel in APSRTC buses. From the same day, the state will fully roll out WhatsApp Governance services, enabling citizens to easily access various government services and lodge grievances through the popular messaging platform, he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government launched the P4 (Public, Private, People Partnership) programme with the sole aim of uplifting the underprivileged. He expressed pride that AP was the first to pioneer such a programme globally, asserting that no other country implemented a similar initiative.

He promised a stringent crackdown on drug and ganja sales. He also announced that teacher recruitment would be completed within a month.

The Chief Minister asserted that the Polavaram Project would be completed by 2027. Delving on the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu, Naidu promised to organise them in the best way possible, adding that he would be organising it for the third time.

Naidu was accompanied by Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, District Collector P Prasanthi, SP D Narasinha Kishore, Kovvur MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao and others.