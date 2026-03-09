Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Close To ₹20 Crore Before Release

Dhurandhar 2 has been making all movie lovers extremely excited for its release. According to reports, advance booking for the movie has reached up to the mark of Rupees 20 crore. The movie is still 10 days away from coming in the theaters.

Early Dhurandhar 2 pre release booking numbers show that fans are very excited to watch the movie. A large number of tickets have already been sold across India. These strong Indian cinema advance ticket sales show how much interest there is in the film.

Ranveer Singh will be acting as the main lead. This movie has been Aditya Dhar. Since this is the sequel to Dhurandhar 1, fans are growing extremely excited to see how to story will come out as.

Dhurandhar 2 has become a highlight on social media and the film industry because of its quick early bookings. People say that if the advance bookings keep increasing like this, they will effortlessly cross the Rupees 20 crore marks even before the release.

Fans are already ready to watch Dhurandhar 2 in the first week of its release itself. Many are expecting this film to have a grand opening to success.

To total it all up, this strong upcoming film is one of the most talked about films in the industry at the moment. People hope that it will do extremely well in the box office.

With such strong advance sales and growing excitement, Dhurandhar 2 has already become a big topic in Bollywood film news.