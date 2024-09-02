13,227 people rescued in Krishna, Guntur districts

Vijayawada: Minister for Home and Disaster Management Vangalapudi Anitha said that 13,227 people were shifted to relief camps in Krishna and Guntur districts.

She reviewed the rain situation in the State from State Disaster Management Authority office at Mangalagiri on Sunday.

Later speaking to mediapersons, the Minister said that police, NDRF and SDRF battalions also rescued 600 people at various places in the State. The State government is ready to face the challenges caused by incessant rains. Five boats and one helicopter were kept ready for rescue operations, she said.

The Minister said as per the information received on Sunday, agriculture crops in 62,644 hectares in 14 districts and horticulture crops in 7,218 hectares were submerged.

She said crop damage enumeration will be taken up immediately after the flood recedes. She said command control and toll free numbers were set up in all districts for flood relief operations.

Anitha appealed to people to be more cautious while crossing the overflowing streams. CCLA Chief Commissioner G Jayalakshmi, State Disaster Management Authority MD Ronanki Kurmanath and others were present.