14 Nellore students stranded in Ukraine

Nellore: Fourteen Nellore students stranded in Ukraine are studying in Kharkiv National Medical University, Zaporozhye Medical University, Bogomolets National Medical University, Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University, Bukovinian State Medical University and National Pirogov Memorial Medical University.



One of the students, Gangineni Jaswant of Anantasagaram told The Hans India that he was among the first batch of students who would exit from Ukraine. Jaswant, a student of Bukovinian State Medical University in Chernivtsi, said they were busy with evacuation process as the Government of India arranged airlift from Romania. Some others were also being airlifted from Poland, he added.

Those stranded in Ukraine are Surtineni Vishal from Haranathapuram, Tabassum from Ravindra Nagar in Nellore, Syamanth from Netaji Nagar, Varalakshmi, MD Anas Sheriff and Sri Chaitanya Teja from Kondayapalem from Nellore, V Sai Sudhakar Reddy from Venkatachalam, Narasimha Teja from Vinjamuru town, Sai Chand from Sullurpet, P Tirupathi from Indukurpet, Bandi Vineel Reddy from BV Nagar in Nellore city, Ch Likith from BR Palem and Jwala Bhanumathi from Kavali town.

"My son Ch Likith joined MBBS at Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University in Ivano and was facing severe trouble in getting food and drinking water," said Ch Rajesh from Buchireddypalem.

MD Khan, father of MD Anaz Sheriff, said that his son is pursuing medicine in Ivano Medical University along with eight of his friends from AP. He said his and friends were facing problems in getting groceries and other daily needs and the situation is extremely critical.

Surtineni Vishal, who studies in Bogomolets National Medical University, said that they had not received any communication regarding airlifting to India.