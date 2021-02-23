14 passengers injured when travels bus hit divider in Nallamala forest

Giddalur: A private travels bus lost control and hit the divider in the ghat road in Nallamala forest in the early morning of Tuesday, leaving 14 passengers severely injured in the incident.

According to the Giddalur CI Sudhakar, the private bus belongs to Veera Travels started from Kurnool to Vijayawada with about 29 passengers on Monday night. By the time they are about to reach Diguvametta on the ghat road in Nallamala forest at around 02.00 AM, the bus hit the divider and tilted aside. The passengers complained to the police that the rash and speedy driving is the reason for the accident, the driver said that he lost control of the bus as the brakes failed suddenly.

The Giddalur SI Ravindar Reddy and his staff shifted the severely injured 14 passengers to the Government Hospital in Giddalur while the remaining 15 passengers started to their destinations after first-aid to their minor injuries. The police booked a case of negligent driving and started the investigation.