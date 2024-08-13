14 students fall sick after having contaminated food

Tirupati: After two recent incidents of diarrhoea outbreak at Pass Manovikas in Tirupati and Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulam School in Naidupet within one month, now it is the turn of BC Welfare hostel in Renigunta where 14 students fell ill after eating food reportedly from a private function. The incident, which happened on Monday morning, has raised concerns about food safety and the supervision of the hostel.

District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr U Sreehari told The Hans India that eight of the affected students experienced both diarrhoea and vomiting, while six others had milder symptoms. All 14 students are being treated at SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati, where their condition is stable.

Dr Sreehari confirmed that the students are under observation and are receiving appropriate care.

He mentioned that a team from the medical and health department has been sent to investigate the incident, inspect the facilities at the hostel and review the sanitation conditions.

The team has been instructed to submit a report on the factors leading to this outbreak, with the aim of preventing such incidents in the future.

Sources indicate that the students had consumed food from a nearby private event on Sunday night, besides the food served at the hostel. It was assumed that this outside food might have caused the widespread illness.

The incident has led to criticism from parents, who accuse the hostel administration of negligence. Several parents expressed frustration over the absence of the hostel warden when they arrived on Monday morning to check on their children after hearing about their illness.