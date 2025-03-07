BJP Cadre Celebrate Anji Reddy’s MLC Victory in Villages, Confident of Party’s Rise in Telangana

Gadwal, Aiza Mandal, Bingi Doddi: In celebration of BJP candidate Anji Reddy's victory in the Karimnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, and Adilabad Teacher MLC elections, BJP members held celebrations in various villages. Under the leadership of BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna, the event took place in Bingi Doddi village of Aiza Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal District. Party workers burst firecrackers and distributed sweets among the villagers, expressing their joy.

Speaking at the event, Gopalakrishna stated, "This victory serves as an answer to those questioning BJP’s presence in Telangana. Winning two MLC seats against the ruling Congress party is no small feat. The people have recognized BJP's strength and commitment."

He further emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader dedicated to national development and the welfare of the people. He highlighted India’s rapid economic growth under Modi’s leadership and expressed confidence that the BJP flag would soon fly high across Telangana villages.

Gopalakrishna asserted that the BJP would come to power in the next Telangana Assembly elections, ensuring the state's progress in alignment with national development. He urged people to support BJP for a better future for the country.

The event was attended by BJP booth presidents Narasimhulu, Anjaneyulu, Kuruva Savari, Srinivasulu, Maddileti, Ramakrishna, along with local villagers and youth.