Cadaver dogs on hunt to detect trapped humans

Hyderabad: The State Government has deployed cadaver dogs from Kerala to aid in the search for human remains in the SLBC tunnel, where eight workers were trapped. On the 13th day of rescue operations on Thursday, the specially trained dogs began detecting potential remains of the workers.

However, there has been no significant progress in locating the trapped individuals, who are feared to have perished due to a lack of food and oxygen. The Kerala government sent two trained cadaver dogs to Hyderabad, which were airlifted to the SLBC tunnel in the afternoon. While debris removal was in full swing, no human remains had yet been identified, according to officials. The trained dogs will be utilized to detect human remains buried under the accumulated debris and slush inside the tunnel. A strategy meeting was held with the Kerala Special Police, Nagarkurnool District Collector Santosh Naik, and Disaster Management officials to determine the most effective use of the cadaver dogs in the ongoing rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, a team of 650 personnel from 12 specialized units, including the NDRF, Rat Hole Miners, and NGRI, has been working around the clock to clear the debris. Officials believe that the deployment of the dog squad will significantly enhance efforts to locate the bodies of the trapped workers as quickly as possible. According to official sources, water jets are already being used to clear mud around the tunnel boring machine.