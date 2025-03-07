MLC polls verdict: Educated, youths inclined toward BJP

Karimnagar: After Congress came to power, the BJP could not make any impact in the by-elections held in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda elections, but a year later, in the Graduates and Teachers MLC elections held on Feb 27, the BJP regained its strength and made a triumphant victory.

After the victory, there is a debate about whether the words of Bandi Sanjay, whether it is EVM or ballot, the BJP will win any election are going to come true in the State. Unlike the general election polling, the voting in the MLC elections is very different. In a way, the intelligentsia considers this as a survey verdict on the government’s performance.

The verdict given by the voters in the Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Medak, and Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies is not without opportunities to put both parties on the defensive. The BJP has continued to dominate in the Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies from the beginning and has won.

However, there has been clarity in the case of the Graduates’ constituency. The way voters have turned towards the BJP, even though the candidate is not very familiar, is leading to a debate in the Congress and BRS parties. Although it was expected that Anji Reddy would get priority in his home district, Medak, the votes he received are a testament to the interest of graduates. It is noteworthy that in this election, in which graduates from Karimnagar, Medak, Adilabad and Nizamabad districts participated, the first preference votes for the BJP candidate were more than anyone else.

The BJP, which once shied away to contest the MLC elections, has shown its strength by fielding a candidate this time. The interest shown by the youth as well as people from various sections towards the saffron party in the MLC elections has led to a new debate in political circles.

At a time when critics are criticizing the Congress party, which has come to power in the economically weakened State of Telangana, it is failing to implement welfare schemes.

The BRS party leaders, who felt that opposition to the Congress government had begun among some people, were expecting that this opposition would benefit them. However, if we look at the votes received by the BJP candidate in this election, it seems that the voters of both parties are looking towards an alternative party.

There is no chance of discussing the verdict given by the graduates through the vote in both the BRS party and the Congress party. While the leaders of the respective parties have been predicting a contest between the Congress and BRS for a long time, it is clear that the votes received in the MLC elections have shifted the attention of the people towards the BJP.

In the wake of the MLC election results, the BJP will show aggression in coming local body elections. BJP leadership is busy with the work of forming field-level committees from the state level, is likely to announce the state president today or tomorrow. There is no lack of opportunities to go into the public sphere and carry out movements based on the increased importance of his party in the MLC elections and for the party to become stronger.

There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party ranks are immersed in joy after Malka Komuraiah won the Teachers MLC seat. Union Ministers Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, several MPs and MLAs took this election as a challenge and campaigned.

Union Minister and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar took the campaign of BJP candidates on his shoulders and campaigned extensively.

In this context, after the BJP’s victory in the Teachers and Graduates elections, the BJP is preparing to organize a large-scale rally in Karimnagar on Saturday.