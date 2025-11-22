15 new nutrition rehabilitation centres to come up for kids in govt hospitals

Vijayawada: Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced on Friday that 15 new Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs) will soon be established in major government hospitals across the state. These centres will cater to children under the age of five. Of the 15 centres, 11 will be set up in hospitals located in tribal areas, the Minister said.

He said in a statement that a total of 115 paediatric beds will be made available through the new centres. The state currently has 21 NRCs with 340 beds.

Based on information provided by ASHA and ANM workers, PHC doctors will examine identified children and refer them to the nearest NRCs. At these centres, children will be assessed to determine whether their weight is appropriate for their height and will receive necessary treatment.

Nutrition counsellors stationed at these centres will guide staff on the recommended feeding practices for each child. For two weeks, children will receive both medical care and protein-rich nutrition as part of their rehabilitation.

New NRCs with 10 beds each will be established at Araku Area Hospital, Muniguda, and Chintapalli CHCs in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Anakapalli District Hospital, Bapatla and Palnadu Area Hospitals, Narasaraopet Area Hospital in Palnadu district, Nandyal Teaching Hospital, Sunnipenta Area Hospital.

Each of these hospitals will have dedicated wards for the new NRCs.

Five additional beds under NRCs will be allotted to Salur and Palakonda Area Hospitals in Parvathipuram district, Bhadrachalam, Kurupam, and Chinnamaringi CHCs, Addateegala Area Hospital and Ramavaram CHC in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Currently, 13 teaching hospitals have 20 NRC beds each, and 8 district and community health centres have 10 beds each, benefiting children across the state.

The minister said the operations of all these centres will continue under the National Health Mission.