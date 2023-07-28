15 students get 2.31 cr under Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme

Tirupati/Kadapa: The state government provided financial assistance of Rs 2.31 crore for 15 students to pursue higher education in universities abroad on Thursday. To facilitate the students to pursue their higher education in top foreign universities based on QS world rankings, the state government has been providing funds under Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena. While the state level programme was attended by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who pressed the button transferring the amounts into the beneficiaries’ accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT), the district level programme was held at the Collectorate in Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that the government has been laying special focus on education. A total of 15 students got eligible to get the financial assistance under the scheme for 2022-23 and 2023-24 and got a sum of Rs 2.31 crore.

In 2023-24, three students have become eligible under EBC category and benefited by Rs 38.58 lakh while for 2022-23, the eligible students got Rs.1.93 cr.

The three students got the first instalment of tuition fee reimbursement of 25 percent. Out of them Chintha Charan Kumar Reddy got admission in Computer Science in New York University and got Rs 15.37 lakh. Pulicharla Jawahar Reddy joined the Accounting and Finance Course at University of Edinburgh, UK and received an assistance of Rs 9.82 lakh. Lekkaalpudi Dashitha Choudary was admitted to the Industrial Engineering course at New York University. She got an assistance of Rs 13.39 lakh.

The Collector said that the state government has been providing financial assistance up to a maximum of Rs 1.25 crore for SC, ST, BC and Minority students and Rs 1 crore for other students and reimburse 100 percent tuition fee besides providing Visa and flight charges to make them study in world’s top higher educational institutions.

The annual income limit of the family to become eligible for the scheme was also increased to Rs 8 lakh. District social welfare and empowerment officer Chennaiah, backward classes welfare officer Bhaskar Reddy and others attended the meeting.

In Kadapa, 10 students got Rs 1.09 crore benefit under Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena for 2022-23. District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said that the government encouraging poor students to pursue higher studies in abroad, a first of its kind in the country. He stated the families, whose income below Rs 8 lakh are eligible under JVVD scheme. Government will pay Rs 70 lakh to each student in four instalments.