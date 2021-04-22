150 beds added to government Hospital in Machilipatnam

MACHILIPATNAM: The Government Hospital located in Machilipatnam was transformed into a complete Covid hospital to treat Covid patients as the infection cases are increasing in the district, said Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Wednesday.

He said the 150-bed Government Hospital was converted into a 250-bed Covid hospital for that purpose.

Perni Nani took part in the review meeting organised by Covid Task Force Committee on Wednesday at the Government Hospital to discuss the services to be provided to the Covid patients and improve the facilities. The Minister speaking on the occasion said the number of Covid positive cases is on the rise during the second wave and suggested that the Covid patients admitted in the hospital should be tagged and outsiders should not be allowed to come in.

Referring to the facilities and equipment for the treatment, the Minister said specialist doctors for treatment, scanning, surgery, radiology, anesthesia and computer operator shall be taken on deputation to meet the requirements of the patients. He further suggested that Triage centre shall be set up in the Ashirwad Bhavan on the hospital premises and conduct Covid tests.

All the ventilators in the hospital should be rechecked and blood thinner injections shall be made available. "The number of boxes in mortuary shall be increased with the help of donors," the Minister said.

Machilipatnam Revenue Divisional Officer Khaja Vali said non-Covid patients shall be treated in the hospitals at Gudur, Chinnapuram, Talluru PHCs. He said cases related to Covid and other cases related gynecology and pediatric treatments shall be available in the government hospital in Machilipatnam. He said the Covid vaccination will be administered at Lady Amptil College. Referring to restrictions in the city, he said all business establishments shall be closed by 7 pm at any cost.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Madhavi, tahsildar D Sunil Babu, Traffic DSP Masum Basha, Dr A Srinivas Rao, Dr Mallikarjun Rao, Dr Jaya Kumar and others attended the review meeting.