1500 families join in YSRCP in Merakamudidam mandal

Former sarpanchs, MPTC members, and around 1500 families from various villages in the Merakamudidam mandal have joined the Telugu Desam Party under the leadership of former MPP Shri Kotla Motilal Naidu.





The group made the switch in allegiance from YCP to support TDP candidate Sri Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao. This influx of new members is seen as a significant boost for the TDP in the region.



























