Rekhachithram Review: An inventive thriller that blends nostalgia and mystery

Jofin Chacko’s Rekhachithram is a fresh take on the thriller genre, blending speculative fiction with nostalgia for Malayalam cinema. The film’s inventive narrative, where the past and present seamlessly intertwine, offers a unique viewing experience that pays tribute to the movies and people who shaped the filmmaker's love for cinema. With an intriguing mystery at its core and a deep connection to the world of Malayalam films, Rekhachithram is both a clever thriller and a cinephile’s delight.

Story

The film kicks off with the discovery of a skeleton in 2024, leading Asif Ali’s character, Vivek Gopinath, to investigate a murder that happened in 1985. The challenge for Vivek lies in the lack of modern technology and the limited clues available—just a video and a skeleton. As he delves deeper, the investigation uncovers a connection to the Malayalam film industry of the 80s, particularly a film shoot and a passionate Mammootty fan, Rekha. The narrative skillfully navigates between the present and the past, weaving in elements of police procedural while celebrating the nostalgia of Malayalam cinema. The film references iconic moments, movies, and figures from the 80s, creating a nostalgic, yet modern, experience.

Performances

Asif Ali impresses as Vivek Gopinath, delivering a subtle and convincing performance as the determined cop solving a decades-old mystery. His portrayal adds a grounded realism to the investigation. Anaswara Rajan stands out as Rekha, a movie-obsessed fan with a dream to act alongside Mammootty, capturing the character’s innocence and passion for films. Zarin Shihab proves her versatility once again, impressing with her portrayal of a character that shifts in unexpected ways. Supporting performances, including Manoj K. Jayan and Indrans, add depth to the narrative, though some characters could have been further explored.

Technicalities

Rekhachithram benefits from a sharp script by John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil, which blends investigative storytelling with rich cinema references. The film's cinematography captures the nostalgia of the 80s, offering a visual treat that complements the storyline. The clever use of AI to recreate iconic figures like Bharathan and Mammootty adds a unique touch. The music, including the iconic song Devaduthar Paadi, enhances the nostalgic feel of the film. Though the pace may be slow at times, it fits with the nature of the investigation and the unraveling of the mystery.

Analysis

Rekhachithram succeeds in its exploration of speculative fiction, offering a fresh narrative that combines elements of a police procedural with a deep dive into Malayalam cinema's history. The film’s unique approach to storytelling, where the past and present collide, is both intriguing and emotionally resonant. The nostalgic references, especially to Mammootty's films, are beautifully incorporated, giving the film an extra layer of appeal for cinephiles. While the investigative plot moves at a deliberate pace, it allows for an engaging exploration of 80s film culture and the personal stories woven into it. The choice to include AI-generated renditions of iconic filmmakers and actors adds a futuristic twist to the retro theme, making it a standout feature of the film. Overall, Rekhachithram is a well-crafted blend of mystery, tribute, and emotional depth, though it could have benefitted from deeper exploration of some of its supporting characters and storylines.