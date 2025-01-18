Do not breach party discipline, No loose talk about party positions -Bhandari

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working President, Dr. Manjunath Bhandari, has strongly criticised ministers who have violated party discipline by issuing statements to the media despite clear warnings from the Congress high command.

In a statement, Bhandari emphasised that ministers should not make public comments on matters concerning leadership changes or internal decisions. “Any decision regarding changes in leadership, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, or ministers, will be made by the party high command, not through media statements. Ministers must refrain from commenting on such matters publicly,” he said.

Bhandari further clarified that Congress leadership, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, remains firmly in control of the party’s direction. He noted that it is essential for party members to bring any concerns directly to the high command rather than discussing them in the media.

Ministers Under Scrutiny

Bhandari also addressed the recent statements made by certain ministers, pointing out that their actions could potentially harm the party's image. He confirmed that the high command is closely monitoring the performance of ministers over the past one and a half years, especially regarding their departmental responsibilities and contributions to the party.

“The high command has asked for reports on several issues, including ministers’ engagement with district Congress offices, their commitment to strengthening the party, and their cooperation in implementing party and government policies. The party leadership is carefully assessing whether ministers are following through on their responsibilities,” Bhandari said.

The KPCC President reiterated that Congress is a disciplined party and any violation of its internal rules would not be tolerated. The party has already received a strong message from AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala, who emphasised that the Congress party is like a mother, and the government is its child. He conveyed that no one should undermine the dignity of the party.

Bhandari singled out specific ministers, including Timmappur, Satish Jarkiholi, and H.C. Mahadevappa, who have been repeatedly speaking to the media despite party directives to remain disciplined. He pointed out that the high command is taking these breaches of discipline very seriously and that the party is closely monitoring the performance and conduct of all ministers.

Dr. Bhandari warned that any further disregard for party instructions would have consequences. “Ministers must respect the party’s discipline and refrain from making statements that could cause confusion or damage the party’s unity. The high command has made it clear that such actions will not be tolerated, and those who continue to violate these directives will face the consequences in the future,” he said