Pravinkoodu Shappu Review: Pravinkoodu Shappu impresses with its visuals and performances but doesn't fully fulfill its potential

Debutant director Sreeraj Sreenivasan’s Pravinkoodu Shappu attempts to blend a gripping murder mystery with doses of dark humor, set in a rustic village backdrop. With a toddy shop as the central location and an ensemble of intriguing suspects, the film presents an engaging premise that stands out from conventional whodunit stories. While the film boasts some remarkable sequences and strong technical work, particularly in its cinematography, it struggles to maintain consistency, leaving the overall experience somewhat uneven. Despite its flaws, Pravinkoodu Shappu offers glimpses of a filmmaker with great potential.

Story

Pravinkoodu Shappu is a mix of an investigative thriller and black comedy. The story begins with the murder of a toddy shop owner in a village, leading to a classic whodunit mystery. The suspects are the shop’s regular customers, each with a shady past. Police officer Santosh (Basil Joseph) takes charge of the case, using his wit instead of force to solve the crime. The film uses a non-linear storytelling style, slowly revealing the secrets of the suspects. While the premise is interesting, the film struggles to fully make use of its potential, with some scenes feeling too long or incomplete.

Performances

Basil Joseph shines as police officer Santosh, bringing a mix of humor and sharpness to the role. His effortless portrayal of a witty yet slightly clumsy investigator keeps the audience engaged and adds charm to the film. Shoubin Shahir delivers a strong performance as one of the key suspects, effortlessly slipping into the skin of his character. His ability to balance subtle humor with the tension of the situation makes him a standout. The supporting cast does well in their roles, but many characters are left underdeveloped, making it hard for the audience to connect with them fully.

Technicalities

The film’s technical aspects are its strongest point. Shyju Khalid’s cinematography is exceptional, turning ordinary scenes into visual masterpieces. Memorable moments include a thrilling school bus chase, a murder by a pond lit by tail lamps, and a masked attacker invading a house. The editing is effective in creating tension, though some scenes feel unnecessarily stretched. The background score matches the mood of the film but doesn’t stand out.

Analysis

Pravinkoodu Shappu has its bright moments but doesn’t fully live up to its potential. The mix of dark humor and mystery is interesting but uneven. The story has a few clever twists, but the pacing and character development are inconsistent. Despite these issues, the film shows glimpses of brilliance, especially in its visuals and Basil Joseph’s performance.

Pravinkoodu Shappu is a film with great ideas and moments of brilliance but falls short of being truly satisfying. It’s worth watching for its gripping sequences and Basil Joseph’s engaging performance. While not perfect, it gives a glimpse of the promising talent of its director, Sreeraj Sreenivasan.