Legacy of NTR Lives On: Tributes Pour in on His 29th Death Anniversary

Hyderabad: The 29th death anniversary of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) turned into a celebration of his unparalleled legacy as fans, family members, and eminent personalities from the Telugu film industry and political circles gathered at his statue in Filmnagar, Hyderabad. Remembered as a trailblazer in cinema and a revolutionary in politics, NTR's impact resonated deeply through the tributes paid to him.

A Multi-Faceted Legacy

Known for his larger-than-life roles in films and his transformative leadership as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, NTR remains a symbol of Telugu pride. Addressing the gathering, Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, celebrated writer and long-time collaborator, called NTR “a god in human form” and reminisced about his humility. “He uplifted everyone who believed in him and ensured their well-being,” he said, adding, “His legacy demands he be reborn to elevate the Telugu people once again.”

NTR’s contributions to cinema were not just about entertainment but also about empowering Telugu identity. His daughter-in-law, Nandamuri Roopa, echoed this sentiment: “Even though he is not physically with us, his influence is eternal. From divine roles on screen to revolutionary policies like equal property rights for women, he served with unwavering dedication.”

Calls for Bharat Ratna

Several speakers advocated for India’s highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, to be conferred posthumously on NTR. Actor Madala Ravi emphasized, “NTR was a global ambassador for Telugu people. His achievements as an actor and a statesman deserve recognition at the national level.”

NTR’s son, Nandamuri Mohan Krishna, highlighted his father’s vision and governance. “He introduced schemes for women’s empowerment and welfare that were ahead of their time. His contributions to cinema and society are immortal,” he said, urging for formal recognition of NTR’s legacy.

Political Leaders Remember the Visionary

Maganti Gopinath, BRS MLA, credited NTR for laying the groundwork for Hyderabad’s development. “The policies he introduced over 35 years ago continue to inspire governance today. NTR’s forward-thinking approach shaped modern Telugu society,” he remarked.

A Lasting Influence

NTR’s life was dedicated to uplifting the Telugu community, as reflected in the words of Tummala Prasanna, Secretary of the Telugu Film Producers Council. “He wasn’t just an actor or a leader; he was a social reformer who abolished unjust systems and prioritized equality,” he stated. Even 29 years after his demise, NTR’s influence continues to inspire millions, proving that legends truly never die.