15,000 players undergoing training in summer camps: RK Roja

Chittoor: Minister for Sports, Tourism and Culture R K Roja said that Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh has been conducting 1,200 summer coaching camps across the state where 15,000 players are undergoing training in different disciplines.

Launching a Summer Coaching camp at Government Degree College, Nagari on Sunday, Roja reiterated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to encouraging the sports particularly from rural areas.

"Being a sportsman, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy knows very well the significance of sports and games. Our players should take active part in National and International sports,"she stated. She further said that funds to the tune of Rs 5,000 would be sanctioned for each summer coaching camp for purchasing sports equipment and materials.

The District Sports Authority, Chittoor has been conducting 50 summer coaching camps where 1,500 players are being trained by experienced coaches and Physical Education Teachers, the Minister added.

District Collector M Hari Narayanan said that summer coaching camp would be held at Nagari Kreeda Vikas Kendra Stadium where 400 players would take part. SETWIN Chief Executive Officer Murali Krishna was present.