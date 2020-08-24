16 mandals received deficit rainfall in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: In all, 16 mandals received deficit rainfall in the district out of total 38 mandals in the current monsoon season. As a result, paddy and other crops cultivation



works affected in the district in the kharif season. The paddy crop is normally cultivated in an extent of 5.24 lakh acres in the district. Due to deficit rainfall, paddy crop works started in an

extent of 2.50 lakh acres. Deficit rainfall is reported in Vajrapukotturu, Kotabommali, Ponduru, Nandigama, Amudalavalasa, Gara, Itchapuram, Tekkali, Burja, Narasannapeta, Laveru, Sompeta, Kanchili, Rajam, Saravakota and Bhamini mandals in the district.

Paddy transplantation works started only in ayacut areas of Vamsadhara reservoir, Gotta barrage, Madduvalasa reservoir, Thotapalli reservoir for an extent of 2.50 lakh acres. In remaining areas, paddy is cultivated depending on irrigation tanks. Highest deficit rainfall is reported in Vajrapukotturu mandal as 225.9 mm against normal rainfall of 385.3 mm and actual rainfall is 159.4. In Kotabommali mandal, normal rainfall is 367.9 mm, actual rainfall is 162.2 mm and deficit rainfall is 205.7 mm. In Ponduru mandal, normal rainfall is 373.7 mm, actual rainfall is 173.4 mm and deficit rainfall is 200.3 mm. In these three mandals deficit rainfall is more than 200 mm which is alarming situation.