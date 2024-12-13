Transparent Survey Process for Indiramma Housing Scheme Directed by District Collector

Gadwal: District Collector BM Santhosh has directed officials to conduct a transparent survey process to identify eligible beneficiaries for the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

On Friday, an awareness session was conducted in the IDOC meeting hall, where officials were briefed about using the Indiramma Housing mobile app and conducting the survey through a PPT presentation. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector highlighted the government's objective of providing homes for the homeless under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. He instructed officials to complete the survey by December 31, 2024, using the mobile app to verify the field-level conditions of applicants who applied during the Praja Palana program.

The Collector mentioned that the state government plans to allocate 3,500 houses per constituency in the first phase to eligible beneficiaries. In Jogulamba Gadwal district, 1,46,832 applications were received under the scheme, and 5,663 surveys have been completed so far. To expedite the process, one surveyor has been appointed for every 500 applicants in each gram panchayat, with one supervisor assigned for every four surveyors. An MPDO has been designated as the nodal officer to oversee the survey at the mandal level.

The Collector instructed surveyors to complete 30 applications daily and report their progress at the gram panchayat level. The MPDO will monitor this progress. He emphasized following government guidelines meticulously to avoid errors and ensuring that details are accurately logged into the Indiramma App. If any doubts arise regarding an application, they should be saved, clarified, and only then uploaded into the app.

To address grievances related to the scheme, grievance centers are to be set up at the mandal and district levels, along with a toll-free number for public assistance.

The survey will require crucial documents like land ownership certificates. In cases where beneficiaries own land, related proof must be verified. If not, property tax receipts or white ration card details must be checked. Surveyors must also upload photographs of the beneficiary, the house’s roof, and the land.

The Collector emphasized raising public awareness about the survey process and ensuring residents are informed in advance about the survey schedule. Officials must take all necessary measures to complete the survey as per the given timeline. MPDOs, mandal panchayat officials, tahsildars, and special mandal officers were advised to coordinate and execute the survey efficiently.

Attendees:

Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsing Rao, ZP CEO Kanthamma, DPO Shyam Sunder, tahsildars, MPDOs, mandal panchayat officials, and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.