16,000 Covid patients in home isolation: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that the administration has distributed 26,315 medical kits to around 16,000 Covid-19 patients in home isolation.

Speaking to media, he said a call centre has been established exclusively for the asymptomatic patients and added that those who are in home isolation can contact 7207337780, 81, 82, 7036747605, and 608 in case they need any guidance.

The collector also informed that the call centre would function round-the-clock and 24 employees have been deputed to maintain the centre in 3 shifts.

The staff should obtain information on the condition of patients in home isolation periodically and shift them to hospitals in case of any health complications after consulting the medical officers on 104 and 1077.

Meanwhile, the collector also stated around 871 persons have successfully recovered and discharged from 8 CCCs in the district.

Now, around 906 patients are being treated at the care centres. "Infected persons have been screened with X-ray, completed blood tests and others at the Triage centres. They will be referred either for home isolation or for CCCs in the district," he said.