1,612 water tubs to be constructed in Tirupati dist

Tirupati: As many as 1,612 water tubs will be constructed in rural areas in Tirupati district to provide water to the cattle in the summer season.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with DWAMA PD Srinivasa Prasad performed Bhumi Puja for the construction of a water tub in Narayanavanam mandal of Tirupati district on Tuesday to kick-start the construction of water tubs in the villages for the sake of cattle.Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said keeping in view the summer season the construction of water tubs will be taken up under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee scheme in the district.

This was to ensure water availability to animals in the summer season. The construction of water tubs each at a cost of Rs 33,200, will be completed in two weeks before the start of the summer season. MPDO Sekhar and tahsildar Jayaramulu were present.