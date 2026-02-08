Santosh Shoban returns with ‘Couple Friendly’, sets sights on meaningful cinema

Actor Santosh Shoban is stepping into a new phase of his career with renewed focus and clarity as he actively promotes his upcoming film Couple Friendly. Speaking during promotional interactions, the young actor opened up about the conscious break he took from the industry, clarifying that it was not a “comeback phase” but a period of self-reflection aimed at redefining his journey in cinema.

Santosh explained that the pause helped him gain perspective on the kind of stories he truly wants to be part of. “That phase gave me clarity about my choices and the kind of cinema I want to associate myself with,” he shared, adding that he is now moving ahead with a clearer vision and purpose. Back in full swing, the actor revealed that he is currently working on four films this year, marking one of the busiest phases of his career so far.

Reflecting on his journey, Santosh also addressed the advantage of having an industry background, candidly admitting that while it may have opened initial doors, real recognition and acceptance can only come from audiences. “Earning the audience’s trust is the biggest achievement,” he said, describing it as his primary goal going forward.

Talking specifically about Couple Friendly, Santosh said he was instantly drawn to the script for its honesty and emotional relatability. He believes the film presents relationships in a natural and sincere manner that will resonate strongly with couples and young audiences, while also remaining engaging for families.

Born on July 12, 1995, Santosh Shoban hopes Couple Friendly will strike the right emotional chord with viewers and mark a positive, defining step in his evolving career.